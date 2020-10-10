Rodney D. Clark

 

Rodney D. Clark 1942-2020 Rodney D. Clark, 77, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home. Rodney was born November 9, 1942 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Willard J. and Donna M. (Miller) Clark. At an earlier age, Rodney drove truck for Ward Transport and then worked for Capital Lumber. He retired as a truck driver for NW Transport. He enjoyed woodworking, having coffee with his friends, and spending time with his dogs and family. Rodney is survived by wife, Barbara Clark; daughters, Cheryl (Donald) Winters and Karen (Jorge Rivas) Clark; sister, Connie Perry; and nephews, David and Brian Hondel. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus