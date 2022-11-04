...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Deanna Clary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Deanna "Dee" (Smith) Clary 1939-2022 Deanna "Dee" (Smith) Clary, 83, was called Home on October 28, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dee was born February 3, 1939, in Lexington, Nebraska to Lloyd and Isabel (Johnston) Smith. She was the only daughter and the third of four children. Dee married Robert Clary on August 27, 1962 in Cozad, Nebraska. They raised two children Maryella (Clary) Young and Daren Clary. The Clary Family moved to Cheyenne in 1973. Dee was the Executive Director of Meals on Wheels for 14 years. Dee also worked with the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation, and in the Wyoming Legislative Service Office for 13 years. Volunteer work included: League of Women Voters, Civic League and Philanthropic Educational Organization. She also served on many local and regional committees for the First United Methodist Church. Always an adventurous spirit, Dee enjoyed cross-country, downhill skiing, bike riding, and hiking. She loved travelling and her travels included 19 countries. Dee was an avid chef and made elaborate holiday dinners and explored various cuisines with gourmet dinner groups. Dee's hobbies include decorating, collecting and restoring antiques, gardening, theater, museums, zip lining and ballooning, all of which she did into her late seventies. Dee was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Clary; daughter, Maryella; son, Daren; grandson, Nathan Young; and brothers, Robert Smith and Rick Smith, as well as cousins, nephews and nieces. Those gone before her include her parents, and her brother, Larry. Dee's legacy lives on through the organizations she served, the Church she was devoted to, the lives she touched, and the family she loved. Memorial contributions can be made to United Women of Faith. Services will be at First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
