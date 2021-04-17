Jeanette Ann Clayborn
1939-2021 Jeanette Ann Clayborn, 81, of Cheyenne died April 15. At Davis Hospice Center. She was born August 5, 1939, in Torrington, WY. Cremation has taken place. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

