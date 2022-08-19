Scott Clemens 1946-2022 Scott Clemens was born July 7, 1946, in Ft Dodge, IA. To Don and Shirley Clemens. Scott passed away on July 21, 2022 in Cheyenne Wyoming at the age of 76. Scott graduated from Mt Ayr High School in 1965. In January of 1968 both Scott and his brother Steve joined the Air Force. He was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, he had a position with the base police security. He then spent 2 years in Goose Bay Labrador and then returned to Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne. While working in the Air Force, Scott worked part time cutting meat at Albertsons. During his military service and after his service, he volunteered for Cheyenne Frontier Days and was a part of the contracts acts committee, which included the chuck wagon racing. In 1990 he was inducted into the "Heels" which is an honorary organization for the volunteers of CFD. After leaving the Air Force, Scott began his own business of processing wild game at Mike Smiths gun and hunting store here in Cheyenne for about 4 years. Then he moved onto selling real estate for Number One Properties, until he retired. Scott is survived by his two brothers: Steve Clemens of Cheyenne and Kevin Clemens of Branson, MS.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Clemens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.