Howard Cleveland 1942-2021 Howard Cleveland, 78, of Cheyenne, passed into the gates of Heaven peacefully on Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born in Boston, Mass on May 4, 1942, to Roy and Mildred (Fuller) Cleveland. After graduating from Braintree High School Howard followed in his family's footsteps by joining the United States Air Force. Meeting the love of his life, Diana Tuttle in La Platte, Nebraska in 1973 and later marrying her on Feb. 13, 1981, the young couple started life full of joy and happiness in Germany. After 23 1/2 years in the Air Force, Howard and Diana settled back in Nebraska and then finally settling in Cheyenne. Where Howard was the General Manager of Burger King on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. After retiring a second time from Burger King Howard had the pleasure of just being a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. Howard is survived by his bride of 40 years, Diana Cleveland of Cheyenne; children, Susan (Tina) Stotz of Cheyenne, Howard (Lashell) Cleveland of Desoto, Texas; Sandra Cleveland of Houston, Texas, Jerrod (Jeneil Clark) Cleveland of Cheyenne; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also, three brothers and two sisters. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and nephew. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Legion Honor Guard, Patriot Guard Riders, or any other veteran affiliated group, in memory of Howard.
