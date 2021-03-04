1942-2021 Howard Cleveland, 78, of Cheyenne died February 26. At his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 4, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
