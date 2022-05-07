June Adrianne (Mosher) Cloud 1947-2022 June Adrianne (Mosher) Cloud, died on April 24, 2022. She was born in Farmington, Maine to Don and Vera (Kinney) Mosher on May 14, 1947. She married Larry Cloud on August 26, 1967, in Boston, MA. June graduated with an AA from Laramie County Community College, BA from University of Wyoming, and MA for Regis University. She spent her life doing what she loved, working as a Special Education Teacher for many years for LCSD#2. Once she retired from teaching, she continued to serve the community by working at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne until she retired fully. She is survived by her children, David Cloud of Portland, OR, Melissa Riley, Don (Cheryl Sunding) Cloud, and Randy (Stacy) Cloud of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Cade Clements of Cheyenne and Tyler Clements of Phoenix, AZ, Desirae, Meganne, and Emilee Cloud of Cheyenne; and three great-grandsons. June is also survived by her best friend and furry baby, Molly Cloud, she sure loved and adored her. June was preceded by her parents, husband, and sons, Mark, and Ronald. No services will take place per June's request. In remembrance of June's life the family asks that any charitable donation be made in her name to Black Dog Animal Rescue. (307) 514-4024
