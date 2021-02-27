Mary Lou J. Coblentz 1935-2021 Mary Lou J. Coblentz, 85, of Cheyenne passed away February 25, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born May 10, 1935 in Greeley, CO to Lewis and Marian Cox. She was a switchboard operator for the telephone company and later in healthcare. She had attended the Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Lewis Coblentz (Ranae) of Cheyenne; grandchildren Leesa Jenkins and Cassandra Herman; and great-grandchildren, Navit and Channing. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Andrea Balcaen and a sister Dollie Elaine Cox. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's name may be made to Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Black Dog Animal Rescue. Graveside services will be Wednesday 1:00 p.m. in Albin Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
