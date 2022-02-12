Edith Virginia Cochran 1925-2022 Edith Virginia Cochran, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She lived a long and full life spanning an incredible 96 years. Edith was born on December 17, 1925 in Mercer County, West Virginia to the late Giles and Lula Hedrick Taylor. Edith had the utmost respect for her parents and siblings. She frequently spoke of her rural upbringing during the Great Depression and reminisced about climbing the tallest tree on the farm, dreaming of what lay beyond the holler. Edith met her husband, James E Cochran, at a square dance after she spent the day canning sauerkraut. It was love at first sight. Edith and James married on May 10, 1945 after his return from campaigns in North Africa and Europe. The newlyweds worked at a powder factory in Maryland until the end of the Great War. James was restless and they traveled coast to coast visiting friends and relatives, eventually putting down roots in Cheyenne. They purchased an acre of land with mustering-out pay James received from the military. Together, they built one of the first homes on Rural Route 2 in what later became Cheyenne's Sunnyside addition. Throughout her life, Edith had an abundance of energy; she said she'd rather "wear out than rust out." She enjoyed working long hours in her yard pulling weeds, watering and mowing or brushing a fresh coat of paint on all things in and out of the house. She absolutely doted over her grandchildren; sleepovers, Mickey Mouse pancakes, rides in the wagon, buck dancing and nursery rhymes were commonplace. Edith had an infectious smile and lifted the spirits of everyone who ever met her. Edith battled the rigors of kidney failure with remarkable endurance and quiet dignity. She always saw the best in people and believed tomorrow would be a better day. In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, James Cochran; eldest son, Mickey Cochran; daughter-in-law, Debbie (Bass) Cochran; grandson, Donald James "DJ" Cochran; and 10 siblings, Edgar, Bennett, Edna, Woodrow, Shelton, Calvin, Grace, William, Ray and Roy. Edith is survived by sons, Giles "Ed" Cochran and wife, Sharen (Naffziger), of Cheyenne, WY and Brett Cochran of Columbus, MT; six grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Armstrong of Rock Springs, WY, Mandy (Andy) Eck of Lomita, CA, Cody Cochran and Colton Cochran of Chesapeake, VA, Heather Cochran of Kansas City, MO, and Keith (Shawna) Williams of Longmont, CO; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Owen and Amelia Armstrong of Rock Springs, WY and Cyan and Sage Fitzpatrick of Kansas City, MO.; and one sister, Nora McKinney of Vine Grove, KY. Her family will hold a celebration of life at Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive, Cheyenne on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. A livestream can be viewed at https://youtu.be/9ZkfJpfEOkk. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant a hearty tree in Edith's memory. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.