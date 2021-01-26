Henry "Hank" Coe 1946-2021 Beloved Cody native Senator Henry Huttleston Rogers "Hank" Coe, 74, died peacefully at his Cody home on January 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. There will be a visitation on Friday, January 29, at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th Street in Cody, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Please gather at or near Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. for a community procession to Riverside Cemetery where Senator Coe will be laid to rest. (Services, with chapel attendance by invitation only, will be held at 10:00 a.m.; the service will be broadcast through the Facebook page for Christ Church Cody.) A full obituary and guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com
