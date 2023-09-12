Arline Cohen-Harris 1928-Arline Pasternack Cohen-Harris, a true friend of Wyoming, passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 95. Though she spent the latter years of her life in Southern California and Arizona, she considered Cheyenne to be her home. As the youngest of three daughters of Herman and Ida Pasternack, Arline was born and raised in Cheyenne, her family part of its growing Jewish community. Her father owned Pasternack’s Clothing Store, and subsequently became co-owner of Western Ranchman Outfitters. Arline was a graduate of Cheyenne High School, and the University of Colorado at Boulder where she earned a degree in Sociology, but also developed interests in music, writing, and sports. She would go on to be an avid musician, tennis player, skier, and dog lover. In 1950 after returning to Cheyenne, she married Dr. Lawrence Cohen, Wyoming’s first and for many years only board-certified pediatrician. Cohen’s busy clinical practice left Arline with the major share of raising three sons; Craig, Robbin, and Brent. As featured in Jane Mead’s “Wyoming in Profile” (Pruett Publishing, 1982), Arline would state that she wanted to give her sons something besides “materialistic things”. As a pianist, member of the Cheyenne Community Chorus, and eventual president of the Cheyenne Symphony Guild, she was determined to expose them to as much of the beauty of music and the arts as possible. This would set the stage for her in later years, as she strove to expand this theme to include the entire population of Wyoming. After being elected president of the Laramie County Arts Council, she was appointed to the Wyoming Council of the Arts in 1976 by Governor Ed Herschler. As treasurer, she was instrumental in obtaining a large grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which allowed funding for projects like the “Artist in Education” program, which placed artists in various schools throughout the state. Examples included a violin teacher in Jackson, a dance instructor in Casper, and architects and poets for schools in as many areas as possible; all novel endeavors for Wyoming in the 1970’s. She went on to become a trustee of the National Symphony Orchestra Association, allowing her to enjoy her musical interests at the international level. Arline also dabbled in the art business on her own, creating the first Cheyenne Frontier Days promotional poster sanctioned by the Frontier Days Committee. She was an elected member of the Laramie County Memorial Hospital Foundation, and a board member of the Capital Trust Company. Never one to refuse a new challenge or adventure, she became the legislative radio reporter for the Wyoming State Legislature in 1976, which was broadcast to 14 intermountain states. She was an avid gardener, loved the outdoors, and was known for her whimsical sense of humor, adventurous spirit, warm hospitality, and love of friends and family. After Lawrence Cohen’s death in 1988, Arline spent the winter months in Southern California, returning to her home in Cheyenne to enjoy summers. She married Dr. William Harris, a retired Wyoming dentist, who preceded her in death in 2011. As a loving mother and grandmother, she moved to Pasadena, California, and then to Scottsdale, Arizona to be near her family. She is preceded in death by her sister Margaret Veta. She is survived by her sister, Norma Graber, son Craig, his wife Sharon and grandchildren Jeffrey and Lauren; son Robbin, his wife Shannon, and grandchildren Mallory and Whitney; and son Brent, his wife Dana, and grandchildren Joe and Emma. Interment will take place in a private ceremony at Cheyenne Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Arline P. Cohen Music Scholarship fund, c/o University of Colorado Foundation, 1800 Grant Street, Suite 725, Denver, CO. 80203 2023