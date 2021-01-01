Lawrence C. "Larry" Cole 1949-2020 Lawrence C. Cole, 71, died December 23 at Davis Hospice Center. Larry was born September 19, 1949, at DePaul Hospital in Cheyenne. He attended Henderson, Carey and graduated from Cheyenne East High School before attending the University of Wyoming. Larry had various successful business ventures throughout his life including offering drug and alcohol abuse counseling courses. Larry also worked several years at both adult and youth residential and transitional facilities in Cheyenne. Larry loved hanging out at Shari's and Village Inn having coffee and visiting with staff and friends. He enjoyed talking with people and sharing his views and wisdom. His presence will be sorely missed by all. He is survived by siblings Terrie Cole, Donald (Jean) Cole and Lisa (Troy) Cole-Gerhardt and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Bernard and Sara Cole; brothers Kevin and Ronald; and nephews Ronnie and Tyler. Services will be announced at a later date.
