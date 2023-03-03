Louise (Christensen) Cole 1934-2023 Louise Cole, 88, passed away peacefully at her residence in Cheyenne, WY, on February 9, 2023, surrounded by her family. Louise was the first of three children, born to Chris and Emma Christensen on December 12, 1934, at the family ranch that her mother homesteaded in Torrington, Wyoming. Louise cherished her youth and what ranch life taught her. She had a deep respect for the hard work of ranchers and farmers, and an appreciation for all the flora and fauna found on Wyoming ranches. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1953 and went on to the University of Wyoming, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture/Home Economics. Louise met her husband, Frank Cole, at the University of Wyoming, and they married on June 2, 1957, in Torrington, WY. Louise used her degree to teach Home Economics at Cheyenne High School and McCormick Junior High School. She retired in 1996 after 32 years of teaching. Teaching was a calling for Louise, and she loved it and her students. She was one of those teachers who could connect with all students, and many troubled students made their way to her and her classroom. One of the programs she developed enabled junior high students to learn childcare at day care centers around Cheyenne. Louise's favorite hobby was sewing, which she learned from her mom. She sewed many of her clothes growing up and competed in 4-H. In college, she sewed her wedding gown and continued sewing clothes and toys for her family. Later, she used her talents to sew period authentic costumes for CFD parades. She taught many 4-Hers to sew. Her last pupil was her granddaughter, Kristina, who spent many hours sewing and creating CFD parade costumes with her grandma. More recently, she collaborated with her sewing group at First United Methodist Church to sew placemats and walker bags. Up to the day before she passed away, she was sewing bags for stuffed animals to donate to local first responders. Louise and Frank were passionate about Cheyenne Frontier Days. She volunteered in several capacities for nearly 60 years as an elite member of W-Heels and as a major supporter of the Old West Museum and the Spirit of the West Art Show. She was on the Board for the Old West Museum for many years. Additionally, the Cole Family sponsored a chuck wagon racer and then the saddle for the CFD bareback championship for over 30 years. From the time she was invited to join W-Heels, Louise took charge of the costumes for the parade and spent thousands of hours organizing, mending and cleaning the garments. Every year she would check costumes in and out for riders and on parade days would stand at the start of the parade route to make sure all the riders had gloves and hats and got safely into their carriages. Louise was inducted into the CFD Hall of Fame in 2010 for her work through W-Heels with the costumes. She was also excited to be a part of the W-Heels when the group was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019. Louise found many ways to volunteer, donate and participate in the Cheyenne community, in addition to CFD. She was a Diamond member of Alpha Delta Kappa: Delta Chapter, PEO: Chapter Z, and her swimming group. She was a 4-H leader for many years and taught countless 4-Hers cooking, sewing, photography and entomology. She enjoyed volunteering at Anderson Elementary in her grandchildren's classrooms and became "grandma" to many classes. Most importantly, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church and absolutely dedicated to her faith. She served on the Memorial Committee for many years and was a Sunday School teacher when her children were young. Her legacy and everything beautiful that flowed from her was enhanced by this faith. It was real and tangible in how she talked, treated others, by her optimism and through her smile — even when things were difficult. She said goodbye to family and friends by wishing them "a blessed day" and meant it with her whole heart. Louise, a true artist at heart, was inspired by nature. She was very creative and could make an art project out of anything, something her children remember growing up. Most recently, she began using feathers collected from her childhood ranch on various craft projects. Louise loved Christmas and began decorating the house in early fall with multiple trees and Dept. 56 villages; there was something to see everywhere you turned. She and Frank took their passion for Christmas and opened Christmas Dreams at the mall for 10 years before they retired from retail. The store was "all things Christmas," and always fun to browse. Louise's entrance into heaven was eagerly awaited by those who preceded her in death: her husband of 64 years, Frank Maurice Cole, both her parents and many of her beloved pets that she cherished and adored. Louise's legacy is that of generosity and kindness. She is a beautiful soul that will be missed by many, including her daughter Kate Tietjen, husband Ted, and their children Kristina and Teddy, and her son, Frank Cole. She is also survived by her sister Mary, brother Marvin (Barb), her brothers-in-law Ed (Kay) Cole and Lester (Ann) Cole along with many nieces and nephews and bonus daughter, Donna Cartwright . In addition to her family, she will be greatly missed her many friends and many former students. There will also be much sadness and absence felt by the sparrows, doves, squirrels, and other critters in her back yard that she had her daily talks with, along with the seeds and nuts that she abundantly provided. Earth tilted a little bit on its axis when she left us and life will never be the same, but it will always have been better because she was in it. In lieu of flowers or plants, please donate to First United Methodist Church, W-Heels or The Old West Museum. Services will be Monday, March 13 at 10 am at First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service. As mom would say: "Have a Blessed Day."
