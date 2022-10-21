Eloise J Coler

 

Eloise J Coler 1937-2022 Eloise J. Coler, 85, of Cheyenne passed away on October 18, 2022, in Cheyenne surrounded by her family. She was born on September 17, 1937, in Loveland, Colorado, to Walter and Emma Heywood. Eloise married Norman S Coler on November 7, 1954, and was a homemaker and mother to two sons, Dale and Mark. She also volunteered her time in their many activities during their upbringing. Eloise is survived by her husband of 67 years Norman S Coler of Cheyenne; sons Dale (Tina) Coler of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Mark (Mona Lisa) Coler of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and 4 grandchildren; Emerald, Russell, Catrina and Brandon; and 5 great grandchildren, with another on the way; Siblings Bernadine Seacrest of Missouri, brother Leonard (Jan) Heywood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Eloise is preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Emma Heywood; Brother Edward Heywood. The family will be holding a private celebration of her life. Services are entrusted to the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in her honor.

