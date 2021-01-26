James William Collins 1953-2020 James William Collins, 67, loving father and husband passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Jim was born on July 21, 1953 in Laramie, Wyoming to James William and Della "Maxine" (Hayden) Collins. A 1972 graduate of Laramie High School, JW followed in his father and grandfathers' steps and joined the Union Pacific Railroad. Family was Jim's greatest joy. In 1977, he met the love of his life, Gayle Olson. He dedicated his life to adoring and caring for her. Their daughters were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife Gayle; daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Nick Gronski and Morgan and Bryan Holgate; 3.9 grandchildren; his sister, Colleen Maroney; sister and brothers-in-law, Shelley and Mark Allen, Guy Olson and Mark Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Collins; and sister, Sharon Schneider. Arrangements are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A private service will be held. A livestream of the service will be available on Wednesday, December 30 at 11:00am at https://www.facebook.com/cheyennecoc/. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain States Children's Home. His kind and giving spirit will never be forgotten
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Should you add Discovery Plus as a streaming service?
- Bouchard announces plan to run against Cheney in 2022 primary
- Company eyeing potential gold, copper mine near Curt Gowdy State Park
- Family first: Cheyenne-based rappers lean on each other, their community to grow
- After renovations, Cheyenne Aquatic Center set to open Monday
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz plans Cheyenne visit in response to Cheney's impeachment vote
- City's growth prompts construction of $24 million school building
- BLM approves Wyoming pipeline project
- Gordon extends statewide mask mandate, eases gathering restrictions
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.