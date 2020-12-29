James Williuam Collins 1953-2020 James William Collins, 67, loving father and husband passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Jim was born on July 21, 1953 in Laramie, Wyoming to James William and Della "Maxine" (Hayden) Collins. A 1972 graduate of Laramie High School, JW followed in his father and grandfathers' steps and joined the Union Pacific Railroad. Family was Jim's greatest joy. In 1977, he met the love of his life, Gayle Olson. He dedicated his life to adoring and caring for her. Their daughters were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife Gayle; daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Nick Gronski and Morgan and Bryan Holgate; 3.9 grandchildren; his sister, Colleen Maroney; sister and brothers-in-law, Shelley and Mark Allen, Guy Olson and Mark Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Collins; and sister, Sharon Schneider. Arrangements are under the care of Schrader Funeral Home. A private service will be held. A livestream of the service will be available on Wednesday, December 30 at 11:00am at https://www.facebook.com/cheyennecoc/. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain States Children's Home. His kind and giving spirit will never be forgotten
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
- COVID-19 recoveries far outpace new cases in Wyoming
- Active COVID-19 cases rise in Laramie County, statewide
- Cheyenne VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Lawmakers weighing options for 2021 general session
- Police blotter 12-23-20
- "He did not journey alone:" Unaccompanied vet's funeral draws over 100 residents
- The 20 Best Local Cultural Moments of 2020
- Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Laramie County down from recent peaks
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.