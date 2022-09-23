Kenneth J. Collis 1930-2022 Kenneth J. Collis, 92, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Davis Hospice. He was born April 1, 1930, in Copperhill, TN. After graduation he joined the U. S. Air Force. He was stationed in California when he met and married the love of his life, Marilyn R. Miller, on September 1, 1951, at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA. They traveled to France, Germany, England, California, New Mexico until he was transferred to F. E. Warren AFB in 1962. The Vietnam veteran retired from the service in 1967, then went to work as a photographer with the Highway Department retiring in 1987. He was a member to the American Legion Post 6, a lifetime member of BPOE 660 and a 12-year volunteer for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Concessions Committee. Hobbies were photography, golfing, fishing, bowling, boating and dancing with his beautiful wife. Family was always the most important to him. Kenneth and Marilyn have three children, Steven Collis (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Debbie Hendershot (David) of Denver, and Wendy Stevenson (Brian) of Cheyenne; two grandsons, Ryan Hendershot (Brandy) of Grand Junction, CO and Austin Stevenson (Katherine) of Oxford, England; six granddaughters, Lindsey Lamb (Jonathan) of Denver, Heather Volkel (Cody) of Denver, Ashley Gates of Cheyenne, Alexis Ivester (Jordan) of Cheyenne, Alayna Ream (Ben) and Addison (Andrew) Reedy of WI; six great grandsons, Logan and Ben Gates, Colter, Marshall and Wyatt Hendershot and Renlee Ivester. five great granddaughters, Cadence Gates, Hailey and Madison Volkel, Sophia Stevenson, and Emma Ream. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment in Mountain View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.