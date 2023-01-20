Marilyn R Collis 1933-2023 Marilyn Ruth Collis, 89, of Cheyenne went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 13th, 2023, at Davis Hospice. She was born November 20, 1933, in Columbus, NE. After graduation she met and married the love of her life, Kenneth J Collis on September 1, 1951, at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA. The family traveled to France, Germany, England, California, and New Mexico until Ken was transferred to F. E. Warren AFB in 1962. She was a teacher at the Peter Pan Pre-school at Warren Air Force Base for 18 years and loved teaching 3-5-year old's. She retired in 1987. Her hobbies were traveling, camping, cross-stitch, high tea with her granddaughters, praying and reading her bible, spending quality time with her family, and dancing with her handsome husband Ken. Marilyn was a delight to everyone she met. She was a perfect example of forgiveness, acceptance, and faith. She was a loyal friend, and her kind and loving nature was felt by all who crossed her path. She was the most amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was truly beautiful inside and out and she will be dearly missed. Kenneth and Marilyn have three children, Steven Collis (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Debbie Hendershot (David) of Denver, and Wendy Stevenson (Brian) of Cheyenne. Two grandsons, Ryan (Brandy) of Grand Junction, CO and Austin Stevenson (Katherine) of Oxford, England. Six granddaughters, Lindsey Lamb (Jonathan) of Denver, Heather Volkel (Cody) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Ashley Gates of Cheyenne, Alexis Ivester (Jordan) of Cheyenne, Alayna Ream (Ben) and Addison (Andrew) Reedy of WI. Six great grandsons Logan and Ben Gates, Colter, Marshall and Wyatt Hendershot and Renlee Ivester. Six great granddaughters Cadence Gates, Hailey and Madison Volkel, Sophia Stevenson, and Emma and Eloise Ream. She is survived by her sister Janet Bay (Dave). Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 27,2023 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to Davis Hospice.