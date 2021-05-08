Thomas A. Colvin 1946-2020 USAF Ret MSGT Thomas A. Colvin, 73, of Cheyenne passed away May 15, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies. He was born August 24, 1946 in Clarksville, Indiana to Taylor and Elizabeth Colvin. He married Danielle Rivard on December 5, 1970 in Degelis, Quebec, Canada. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked as an assistant broker with Coldwell Banker for 20 years and his last 10 years with Kuzma Success Real Estate until the end. He is survived by his wife, Danielle Colvin of Cheyenne; sons, Philip (Becky) Colvin of Ft. Collins and Shawn (Jette) Colvin of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Lucas Dye, River Colvin, Winter Colvin and Dax Colvin; 2 brothers, Jim & William Colvin, 3 sisters, Barbara Popp, Patricia Howard and Mary Jane Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Taylor Colvin, Cora Evans, Betty King and David Colvin. Those who wish may contribute to Shriner's Hospital for Children or American Heart Association. Graveside services will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cheyenne National Cemetery with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
