Byron E. Comin 1942-2020 Byron E. Comin, age 78, of Norton Shores, MI. My loving partner and friend went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1942 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to W. Byron and Ruby Comin. He married Marye Jane (Fuller) Comin on August 6, 1967 in Cheyenne. They were married for 53 wonderful years. Byron came to Muskegon in March of 1966 from Cheyenne to teach at Muskegon High School. He also taught at the night school program and Muskegon Community College. He retired after 30 years. His second career was as an associate producer at WZZM Channel 13 in Grand Rapids for five years. Byron was the president of the Muskegon City Teachers Union for two years. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and His Master of Arts Degree from Western Michigan University. He loved to travel and always enjoyed his visits to Lake Michigan. He liked to keep up on local and national politics. His favorite past time was doing crossword puzzles in ink. He was always ready for a good joke; not only listening to one but telling one too. Survivors include the love of his life, Marye Jane (Fuller) Comin; sister, Verda Comin of Redding, CA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Allen and Janet (Fuller) Roth of Vernal, UT; sister-in-law, Judith Comin of San Antonio, TX; several nieces and nephews; and many long time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Larry Comin and Valera Comin. Byron requested no funeral service or memorial. Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel of The Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444. Feel free to sign the family's online guestbook and share a memory at www.sytsemafh.com.
