1944-2021 Rodger "Rod" Commander, 77, of Cheyenne died May 2. Rod was born February 20, 1944 in Richmond, California. Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
