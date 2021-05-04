Rodger "Rod" Commander 1944-2021 Rodger "Rod" Commander, 77 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away of a broken heart on Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 in Aurora, Colorado surrounded by family. Rod was born February 20, 1944 in Richmond, California to Ed Commander and Audra Perry. Rod loved spending time with his family, singing, writing poems, art/woodcraft, watching WWE and playing dominos. He married Eva Lucero-Bocanegra on May 23, 1969 in Cheyenne. He served in the United States Air Force, where his military commitment ultimately transferred him to Cheyenne. Rod is survived by his nine children, Wesley (Diane) Bocanegra, Margarita (Wes) Holyoak, Felix (Robin) Bocanegra, Martha Terri Bocanegra, Patricia (Tom) Wilson, Lawrence (Nancy) Bocanegra, Yvonne (Joe) Kaus, Michelle (Michael) Frausto and Alexia (Richard) Parker; 45 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Keith (Judy) Daugherty; one sister, Imogene (Leon) Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva; his parents; his brother, Randy Daugherty; and his great-grandson, Xavier Sanchez. Rod has left us all with so many great memories and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A barbeque reception will be held at Mylar Park in Cheyenne immediately following the funeral service. Please bring a side dish to share and a picnic/camping chair. All other items will be provided. Interment will be held on Friday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park, 10701 North Yellowstone, Cheyenne. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
