Mary Louise Conner 1930-2021 Mary Louise Conner passed into the Lord's arms on May 21, 2021, at the age of 91. She was a devoted wife of Raymond Conner for nearly 72 years and a resident of Cheyenne for longer. Mary is survived by her husband Raymond, their 4 children, and their spouses: Linda (Pat) Alford of North Carolina; Candy (Pat) Maloney of Cheyenne; Kim Conner of Cheyenne; and Robin (Tim) Wold of Cheyenne. The family grew to 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by great-great grandson Kenny. Mary enjoyed doing many crafting projects, especially painting the wood projects Raymond made and then sold at local businesses and craft fairs. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the Our Savior Lutheran Church (LCMS) Debt Retirement fund. A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church (LCMS) 5101 Dell Range Blvd at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1st.