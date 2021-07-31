Raymond Paul Conner 1927-2021 Raymond Paul Conner passed into the Lord's arms on July 26, 2021 at the age of 93. He served in the Navy during WWII. He worked at various car dealerships in Cheyenne. Later he ran his own business, a Mobile Station then the Central Sinclair Station. Mary and Raymond were married for nearly 72 years and residents of Cheyenne for longer. Raymond is survived by by his 4 children and their spouses: Linda (Pat) Alford of North Carolina; Candace (Pat) Maloney of Cheyenne; Kim Conner of Cheyenne; and Robin (Tim) Wold of Cheyenne. The family grew to 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, a Grand-daughter Rennee and a Great-great grandson Kenny. Raymond enjoyed woodworking that he and Mary made and then sold at Central Sinclair and local craft fairs. In lieu of flowers please donate to Our Savior Lutheran Church (LCMS) Debt Retirement Fund. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church (LCMS) 5101 Dell Range Blvd. at 3:00 p. m. on Wednesday, August 4th.
