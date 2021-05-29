William John Connolly 1955-2021 William John Connolly, 66, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away at home unexpectedly on May 25, 2021. Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York to loving parents John and Eileen Connolly. Bill was predeceased by his father, John Connolly. He is survived by his mother, Eileen, and his former wife and best friend, Elaine and their four children and their loving spouses, Stacey (John) McBride, Logan (Lacey) Connolly, Kate Riivald and Maggie (Ed) Gilbert. Being a grandfather "Pappy" to his four grandsons, Alec McBride, Paxton and Hendrix Riivald and Hutch Connolly and to his granddaughter, Elliot Connolly, brought him so much joy and meaning. Bill is also survived by his brother, Kevin; his sisters, Kathy and Eileen; his nieces and nephew; uncles and aunts; many cousins; and his extended family and friends. Bill was proud to be a graduate of University of Wyoming, but prouder that he graduated AFTER his four children graduated from the University of Wyoming. He had a silly sense of humor and quick wit, loved the Three Stooges, and he watched Jaws on the beach. He was high energy (and sometimes a bit high-maintenance), had a huge heart and an even bigger smile. He loved camping in the mountains of Wyoming, snowshoeing in Centennial, sunning in the desert of Arizona, canoeing down the Delaware, and diving into the ocean in New Jersey. But most of all he loved his family and they most certainly loved him. His mantra for most of his life was that he would "live until he was 104." We will love him long, miss him deeply, and we will forever feel cheated from the remaining 38 years. Cremation will take place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cheyenne at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Christopher's at Graymoor, Garrison, NY (https://stchristophersinn-graymoor.org). Condolences may be made at schradercares.com.
