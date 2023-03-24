Stella Stamata Contos 1938-2023 Stella S. Contos, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died March 22, 2023 at LifeCare Rehabilitation Center in Cheyenne. Stella was born in Cheyenne February 8, 1938 to Paul and Anastasia Talagan. She graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1956. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Education with a minor in Elementary Education from Colorado State College (The University of Northern Colorado) in 1959, and her Master's Degree in Business Education from the University of Wyoming in 1967. Stella married Spiro J. (Sam) Contos on June 19, 1960 in Cheyenne, and subsequently she began her career in education as a 4th grade teacher at Buffalo Ridge Elementary before getting her "dream job" teaching business education at Central High School in 1961. She taught at Central for 16 years before becoming an assistant principal in 1977. She retired from Central High as associate principal in June, 1993. She was a lifetime active member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, having served on the church board, the Heritage Ministry and the Ladies Philoptohos Society. Stella's greatest joy in life was her family and being the greatest "YiaYia" to her twin grandchildren, Nico and Secia. Stella is survived by her son, John J. Contos (Connie) of Cheyenne, her daughter, Marti Ann (Vince) Porreco of Arvada, Colorado; a sister, Jean (Bill) Langlas of Missoula, Montana; two grandchildren Nico (Katie) and Secia Porreco of Arvada; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Stella is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Spiro J. (Sam) Contos , her parents, Paul and Anastasia Talagan, her in-laws, and a brother Fr. Dean P. Talagan. A Trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at the Schrader Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with the Rev. Michael Sergakis officiating. A reception will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center after the interment in Beth El Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dan Hatanelas, Dr. George Karamigios, William P. Langlas, Dr. A.J. Meares, Nico Porreco, Paul Talagan and Steve Zaharas. Friends who wish to contribute may make donations to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church c/o Heritage Ministry, Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 501 W. 27th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 or The Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation, www.cfdrodeo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Stella Contos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.