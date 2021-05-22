Roxann "Roxie" Mae (Mack) Conyers 1960-2021 Roxann (Roxie) Mae Conyers, 61, of Cheyenne Wy, passed away on 19 May 2021 after a 2-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her home in Cheyenne. Roxie was born on 26 April 1960 to the late Twilla & Robert Mack in Big Timber, MT. In 1976, she met William Conyers through a mutual friend in Big Timber where they were married in 1977. Together they had three children Mandy, John and David. Roxie was always an independent and hard worker; she joined the work force at an early age of 15 as a waitress at Frye's Café in Big Timber MT. While being a wife, mother and homemaker, she completed a degree in business from Laramie County Community College. Roxie was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, including her beloved dogs, as well as many other "adopted" children as she called them. Roxie excelled at supporting family members through tough times as well as the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She provided fantastic support to her husband's military and civilian careers for 44 years. Roxie loved all kinds of crafts. She excelled at making wonderful gifts for family and friends including donating wreaths for Alzheimer's raffles for many years. She really enjoyed her craft room in the barn and planning for the flower gardens at home. Roxie is survived by her husband William Conyers, children Mandy (Keith) Layland, John (Lindsay) Conyers, David (Christina) Conyers, and 5 grandsons; Tanner, Jacob, Asher, Colwyn and Wyatt. Roxie was preceded in death by her parents, Twilla and Robert Mack. In lieu of all flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the CRMC Cancer Center. At Roxie's request there will not be a funeral service but a private family gathering.
