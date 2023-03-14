Deborah "Debbie" Jean (Ridgeway) Cook 1953-2023 Deborah "Debbie" Jean Cook (Ridgeway), was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed peacfully March 9, 2023 at age 69, surrounded by family. Debbie was born on July 19, 1953 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Don and Stella Ridgeway. The family moved to Greybull, Wyoming and then settled in Casper, Wyoming where Debbie was raised. She attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School, East Junior High School and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1971. After graduating high school, Debbie chased her dreams to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer and X-ray Technician in Cheyenne, Wyoming. During college she met her husband, Duane Cook who was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. They married in August of 1972 and started a family. They welcomed their first son Jason in 1974, their second son Joshua in 1979, and a few years later they welcomed their daughter Jaclyn in 1982. Debbie was blessed with a green thumb and could grow anything. She couldn't think of anything better than being in her garden. She loved the smell of the earth, feeling her hands in the soil and seeing her plants grow. In addition to gardening, Debbie loved to design, cook, and spend time with her family. Debbie and Duane shared fourty-nine years together before Duane's passing. Debbie loved life, her career and her family to the fullest. She and Duane had the home of their dreams, it was their sanctuary to spend time with each other and all their grandbabies. Debbie is survived by her children: son Jason Cook of Cheyenne; son Joshua Cook of Cheyenne; (grandchildren Baylor and Hanley Cook) daughter Jaclyn Courtney (Ryan) (grandchildren Hayden, Kennedy and Charley) of Loveland Colorado; daughter-in law Sherra St.Clair (Mike) (grandchildren Sam and Aiden) of Laramie, Wyoming; sisters Donna Kane (Jim) of Casper, Wyoming; MaryAnn Cheney (Harvey) of Portland, Oregon; brothers Larry Ridgeway (Tanya) of Casper, Wyoming; Randy Ridgeway of Casper Wyoming; Michael Ridgeway of Casper, Wyoming, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Duane Cook, father Donald Ridgeway, mother Stella Ridgeway, and her brother Butch Romeo. A vigil for Debbie will be Thursday, 6:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 11:00 am at St. Mary's Cathedral. Placement of her urn in the columbarium at Cheyenne National Cemetary will follow at 1:00 pm.
