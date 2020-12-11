Duane Cook 1949-2020 Duane Cook, 71, of Cheyenne, died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born on April 29, 1949 in Rifle, Colorado. Duane was a U.S. Air Force Viet Nam combat veteran. Upon discharge from the Air Force he continued his studies toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Outdoor Recreation. He went on to complete his Masters Degree in Athletic Administration. He taught and coached at Central High School for 28 years. In the 1990-1991 boys basketball season, he led that team to an undefeated season, a state championship and induction of the Central Indians into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. He then took up woodworking as a hobby and turned it into a full time business. Never one to stay idle, he then founded Platte Rivers Veteran's Fly Fishing in 2011. His love of the outdoors and helping others seem to be his calling in life. He was quick with his wit, humor and always had a story. He is survived by his wife Deborah of 48 years; sons, Jason Cook of Cheyenne, Joshua Cook of Cheyenne, daughter Jaclyn (Ryan) Courtney of Colorado and daughter in heart, Sherra (Mike) St. Clair of Laramie, WY. The young people he most wanted to surround his heart were his seven grandchildren: Sam and Aiden Cook of Laramie, Baylor and Hanley Cook of Cheyenne and Hayden, Kennedy and Charley Courtney of Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Ruthann (Darrell) Porter of Utah, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley Kathleen Cook, maternal grandparents Hayden and Mamie Jones and paternal grandparents Faye and Ernest Cook. Private family military honors and interment will take place at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. When COVID-19 restrictions have been eased the family will announce services for a celebration of Duane's life. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Platte Rivers Veteran Fly Fishing, P.O. Box 2414, Cheyenne, WY 82003, in memory of Duane. I will see you in my dreams. I will meet you by the streams. For all the times.
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Gordon announces statewide mask mandate, tighter restrictions on gatherings in updated orders
- Local bar owners react to hours restriction, "a bad situation" for employees
- Active COVID-19 cases up in Laramie County, statewide
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- "It's real:" Local veteran recovers from COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital
- "Juno" star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender
- Collins: Decision to replace Kozak was based on crime statistics
- Gordon outlines cuts reflecting “new reality” as lawmakers begin budget hearings
- Area truckers exposed to nation’s "diced up" COVID-19 response
- Nineteen more Wyo. deaths tied to COVID, active case numbers up slightly
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.