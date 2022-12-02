Paul D. Cook 1948-2022 Paul D. Cook, 74, of Cheyenne passed away October 27, 2022, while on vacation with family in Virginia. Paul was born to Angus and Evelyn (Flynn) Cook, March 5, 1948, in Orange, New Jersey. He served in the US Army and the National Guard, 1967-1973. Paul moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1980 and later to Cheyenne. Paul had a long and rewarding career in telecommunications and always said his office was the great outdoors. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, drag racing, snowmobiling and telling a good story. He became a proud Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteer in 1991, selected as Indian Committee Volunteer of the Year in 1997, inducted into CFD HEEL's in 1998 and later served as a HEEL's officer from 2004-2010. Paul was also a founding member and officer of the Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition. Paul is survived by wife, Judi Johnston of Cheyenne, daughter Heather Joyner of Virginia, son Keith Cook of New Jersey, stepsons Patrick Johnston and Ryan Johnston of Virginia, daughter-in-law Daphne Johnston of Virginia, brother Donald of New York, brother Robert of California, and niece Lauren Barber of Cheyenne. Paul was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Beverly Tremblay.
