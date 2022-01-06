Phyllis A. Cooney

 

1933-2022 Phyllis A. Cooney, 88, of Cheyenne died January 4. Phyllis was born August 21, 1933 in Lindergh, Wyoming. Service will be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

