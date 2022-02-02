...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Phyllis Cooney 1933-2022 Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away January 4, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by family. Phyllis was born August 21, 1933, in Lindbergh, WY, to August and Anna (Knuth) Wiese. She married her high school sweetheart, Merlin Cooney, on March 21, 1953, and eight children were born to this union. She was proud of her life as a farmer's wife and mother and her family will be forever grateful for the example she set. Phyllis enjoyed her card clubs and the time she spent with her Pastime Club, the Texas Trail Museum and St. Paul's CCW. However, her favorite activities revolved around her children and grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her. She is survived by her children: Kathleen (Bob) Reed of Pine Bluffs, Kevin (Dana) Cooney of Ogallala, NE, Tim Cooney of Pine Bluffs, Coleen (Gary) Sides of Sterling, CO, Gerald (Paula) Cooney of Loveland, CO, Maureen (David) Kinkade of Cheyenne, Carleen (Matt) Bullinger of Ogden, UT, and Gayleen (Joe) Knopp of O'Neill, NE; 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren (4 on the way), and six nieces and nephews, and one brother-in-law, Lee Gillespie, of Cheyenne, WY. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sisters: Elaine Martens, Evelyn Schumann, Roberta Gillespie and June Wiese (infant). Services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. The rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Paul's Church (Box 97, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082), Pine Bluffs Senior Center (Box 532, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082), or St. Joseph Children's Home (Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240). Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.