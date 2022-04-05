James Floyd Cooper

 

James Floyd Cooper 1955-2022 In loving memory of James Floyd Cooper, who was called home to be with our Lord on March 12, 2022, Jimmy was born Oct 21, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming at 14 months in 1956. His wisdom will live on through his legacy, which was to love faithfully and trust in those he loved. He will live in our hearts and memories forever. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. He was talented in so many way's and enjoyed working on car's, mini bikes, motorcycle's, rebuilding engines, boating, camping, four wheeling. and Rock & Roll . Rest in Peace Big brother. Memorial services will be 2:00pm Friday at Cheyenne National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of James Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus