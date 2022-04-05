...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
75 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blow overs! Winds of this magnitude may also lead to
tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of James Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
James Floyd Cooper 1955-2022 In loving memory of James Floyd Cooper, who was called home to be with our Lord on March 12, 2022, Jimmy was born Oct 21, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas and moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming at 14 months in 1956. His wisdom will live on through his legacy, which was to love faithfully and trust in those he loved. He will live in our hearts and memories forever. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. He was talented in so many way's and enjoyed working on car's, mini bikes, motorcycle's, rebuilding engines, boating, camping, four wheeling. and Rock & Roll . Rest in Peace Big brother. Memorial services will be 2:00pm Friday at Cheyenne National Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of James Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.