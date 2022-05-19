Mitzi Ann Cooper

 

Mitzi Ann (Weickum) Cooper 1943-2022 Mitzi Ann (Weickum) Cooper, 79, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away May 16, 2022 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Mitzi was born February 4, 1943 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1961 and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of the Chi Sigma Xi Sorority. Mitzi is a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She was involved in their women's guild. She was also involved in Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, and Cub Scouts. Mitzi retired from O'Neill Automotive. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities. Mitzi is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Cooper; two children, Heather (Dean) Henderson of Wichita, Kansas and Jay (Juanelle) Cooper of Spring Hill, Kansas; four grandchildren, Rachel and Ethan Henderson, Paige and Austyn Cooper; and her brother, Ron (Judy) Weickum of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna (Mitzel) Weickum. The funeral service will be 11 am, Monday, May 23, 2022, at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66204. Visitation will be 10 am - 11 am at the Chapel prior to the service. Burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 13901 Blackbob Road, Olathe, Kansas 66062. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy. Fond memories and condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com for the Cooper family.

