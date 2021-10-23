Sherry Lee Cooper 1954-2021 Sherry Lee Cooper, 67, of Cheyenne, earned her wings on October 18, 2021. She was born to parents Annabelle Miller and Coleman Constance, Jr. on January 3, 1954 in Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from Everett High School in 1972 and went on to study Nursing at Everett Community College and graduated with her RN. Sherry worked as a Registered Nurse for many years, and before that she was a welder and worked on Navy Ships at Todd's Shipyard. In Sherry's early years she was an avid participant of the AKC and earned numerous ribbons showing her Greyhounds and Salukis. Sherry was also a devout Roman Catholic and loved the church. She also loved hiking, camping, hot coffee, gambling, shooting and her TV shows and movies. Sherry met the love of her life, Robert Cooper in 1986 and they were married on July 3, 1987 in Reno, Nevada. Together they raised four children, Annemarie, Jennifer, Jerry, and Erica. Sherry is survived by her husband, Robert Cooper; children, Annemarie Rainbolt, Jennifer James, Jerry James, and Erica Kaliszewski; grandchildren, Cameron Kaliszewski, Mason Kaliszewski, Liam Kaliszewski, and Miranda Rainbolt; sister-in0law, Adele McKinley; and a great nephew, Kelcey McKinley. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle Miller and Coleman Constance, Jr. Sherry was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be forever missed by loved ones who will strive to honor her by living their lives to the fullest. Services will be announced. To receive service updates and scheduling, please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
