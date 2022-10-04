Janet (Foulk) Cordsen 1937-2022 Janet I. (Foulk) Cordsen, 84, died September 24, 2022, at her home, in Cheyenne, WY. Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 15th at the memorial wall in Lakeview Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at The Gathering Place. Jan was born on October 12, 1937, in Worms, NE, as the seventh child to Percival and Marjorie Foulk. Another six siblings followed. She attended school in Archer, NE and Graduated in 1955. She was married in 1957 and later gave birth to two boys. During the 1970's she moved to Cheyenne, WY to pursue a long and rewarding career with "the phone company". After her retirement, she had more time to focus on her passions of golf and quilting, but her main drive-in life was being a grandmother, and she excelled at it! She was lovingly known, simply as "Grandma Jan", by so many and will be dearly missed. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her grandchildren, Cassie Hesch, and Justin Cordsen; Great-grandchildren, Brennan Cordsen, and Mason Cordsen; Siblings, Phil Foulk, Alice Torpin, and Burt Foulk; Numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sons Larry Cordsen, and Tim Cordsen; Her brothers, Myron Foulk, Keith (Shorty) Foulk, Dennis Foulk, and Ron Foulk; Her sisters, Darlene Foulk, Linda Rinker, Sharon Butler, Shirley Terry, and Margaret (Maggie) Holtorf; And her beloved Shih Tzu, Max.
