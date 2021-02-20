Jacqueline Rae Corklin 1933-2021 Jacqueline (Jackie) Rae Adkins Corklin passed away on February 5, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jackie was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 5, 1933, but spent most of her childhood and adulthood in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Jackie had three older sisters, Geraldine (Morse), Kathleen (McKay), and JoAnn (Adsit Fowler). Jackie married James Corklin in 1951, and together they had three daughters, Janet Ford (Glenn Ford)residing in Cheyenne, WY, Julie Risha (David Risha) residing in Jacksonville, FL, and Jamie Corklin residing in Dallas, TX. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jackie had a long and rewarding career as the Administrator for the State of Wyoming Corporations Department, appointed by then Hon. Thyra Thompson, Secretary of State. In 1983 she was named Boss Of The Year by the Cheyenne Chapter of the American Business Women's Association. In her free time, she loved to golf, paint, knit, crochet and volunteer at her church and local charities. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date when the family can safely be together and celebrate Jackie's life. Condolences may be made to the family on the Eternity Funeral Home of Jacksonville, Florida website (https://eternityfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to your local animal rescue and humane society.