Corry Clark, 70, returned to her Heavenly Father on April 5 in Phoenix, Ariz., where she lived with her daughter.
She was born Dec. 5, 1949, in Dordrecht, Netherlands, and immigrated to the United States with her family in 1953, where they resided in Ogden, Utah.
She is survived by her sisters, Marie Hart and Wilma Covey; her brothers, Jacob Van de Myle and Chris Van de Myle; her daughters, Shontele Furgason Clark and Nikki Clark Todd; and her grandson, Brandon Hunter Todd.
