...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Rachael Anne Corso 1993-2021 Rachael Anne Corso, 28, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died September 1, 2021, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1993, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Rachael was an active parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She also volunteered with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Her love of animals inspired her to start pursuing her degree in the Veterinary Tech program at Penn-Foster college. She was also a very talented artist and musician, and was able to truly shine backstage and onstage with her fellow volunteers at Cheyenne Little Theatre. This creativity also brought her to become a loved member of Clock Tower Cosplayers in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She is survived by her step-mother, Cathy Corso of Cheyenne; her mother, Patty Baker-Corso, step-father, Zak Perry and step-sister Paige Perry of Riverton; sisters, Shyan (Roger) Frankenstein of Sioux Falls, Annie Harrington of Casper, Amy (Guy) Anderson of Billings, Jennifer Hendershot of Casper, Holly (Karl) Hendershot of Casper and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and "theatre family". She was preceded in death by her father, Mike Corso, and her grandparents, Billie and Bernie Corso, and Maria Bosco. Those who wish may contribute to the Rachael Corso Memorial Fund under Meridian Trust FCU. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home. A Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. Online Condolences may be made at www.schradercares.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rachael Corso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.