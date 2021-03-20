Shepard A. Cortez 1988-2021 Shepard A. Cortez, 32, of Cheyenne passed away March 12, 2021 near Cheyenne. He was born June 18, 1988 in Laramie. He graduated high school in Laramie, attended WyoTech and was a diesel mechanic. Shepard had an infectious personality and was 100% the life of a party. He loved cruising around and rolling coal. He lived a fast, fun filled and memorable life and everyone who knew Shepard, has a story to tell. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Barbara Moncrief of Bennett, CO; siblings, Rachel Collins of Carpenter, WY, Phoenix Moncrief of Bennett, CO, Nyssa Hodo of Bell Fouche, SD and Garion Wallace of Rapid City, SD; grandparent, Janice Palm of Alamogordo, NM; nephews and niece, Braiden Wallace, Chloe and Colden Hodo; and numerous friends in the diesel and snowmobiling community. He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Cortez. He will be greatly missed beyond all comparison. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
