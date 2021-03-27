Shepard Anthony Cortez 1988-2021 Shepard Anthony Cortez, 32, (June 18th, 1988) of Laramie, passed away March 12th, 2021 outside of Cheyenne WY. Shepard was a beloved brother, friend, uncle, and son. He graduated high school in Laramie, were he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed fishing with his father, Randy Cortez, snowmobiling, and working on diesel trucks. His greatest pastime was cruising around, listening to music, and hanging out with his friends and family. Shepard’s infectious personality and smile, could light up any room. He always had a joke to tell and could make anyone’s day better. He lived a fast, fun and short life. Shepard is preceded in death by his father, Randy Cortez, sister Christine Cortez, aunt Sylvia Jones and uncle Paul Cortez. He is survived by his parents, Andrew (Barbara) Moncrief; siblings, Rachel(Dale) Collins, Phoenix Moncrief, Nyssa(Colby) Hodo, Camilla Cortez, and Garion Wallace; uncles and aunts John(Leona), Jose, Ruben(Christine), Mildred Cortez, Terri(Pat) Webber, and Gori(John) Knowlton. Plus the numerous friends in the diesel and snowmobiling community he leaves behind. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Help us celebrate Shepard's life with his family April 17th 2021, 1:00 pm at Bonds Brewing in Laramie.