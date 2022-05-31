Frances Brooksbank Cory 1938-2022 On May 24, 2022 Frances Brooksbank Cory passed away at age 83 at the Davis Hospice Center. She was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and her home country always held a special place in her heart. She worked as a bartender in Cheyenne for many years after Air Force life brought her here. Frances volunteered at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for over 18 years and was passionate about helping people. She was an avid reader and had a fun and quirky sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, particularly her grandson Michael who she provided care for, and visiting with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Ernest Brooksbank, her sister Joan Grey, her brother Sam Brooksbank, and her husband of 45 years Kenneth Lee Cory of Luddington, MI. She is survived by her brothers Ernest Brooksbank (Heidi), Ian Brooksbank (Alison), Joseph Brooksbank (Anne), and her sister Rhona Still (David), children Cheryl McKnight (Travis Posthumus), Lynn Ogden (Paul), and Bonnie Hick (Chris). She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Davidson, Annie Ogden, Jeffry Ogden (Kristin Alba), Megan McKnight (Kelsey Goetz), and many nieces and nephews around the world. Per her request no services will be held but her cremains will be returned to Scotland. Donations can be made in her name to Ark Industries and Rehabilitation Center in Laramie Wyoming. Ark Regional Services 1150 N 3rd St. Laramie, WY 82072. Ok Fran you can stop looking every day to see if you are in the obituaries and rest easy.
