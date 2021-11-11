Beatrice Rose Cosey

 

1936-2021 Beatrice Rose Cosey, 84, of Cheyenne died November 8. At her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1936, in Greenville, Mississippi. Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, in The Church of God and Christ. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

