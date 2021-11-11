...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Cosey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1936-2021 Beatrice Rose Cosey, 84, of Cheyenne died November 8. At her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 22, 1936, in Greenville, Mississippi. Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, in The Church of God and Christ. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Cosey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.