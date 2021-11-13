...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Cosey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Beatrice Rose Cosey 1936-2021 Beatrice Rose Cosey was a lifelong resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born in Greenville, Mississippi on December 22, 1936 and departed this life on Monday, November 8, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. Beatrice was the oldest of fifteen siblings. She loved painting, cooking, collecting magnets, and salt and pepper shakers. Bea as she affectionately called, enjoyed feeding her family Sunday dinners and anyone else who happened to stop by. She married Johnny Cosey in June of 1973. She worked as a teaching assistant for Head Start and in the janitorial department at Mountain Towers Nursing home. Beatrice was a proud mother of thirteen children. She was a member of The Holy Temple Church of God in Christ where she was a faithful member until her death under the leadership of Bishop Willie Harris. Beatrice's doors were always open. She found great joy and passion in counseling, giving love, and understanding. You could always count on her to be a listening ear. Embroidery was also a great pass time for her. Beatrice leaves to mourn her passing her six children, Pastor Mary Henry, Orlando, FL, Ernest Edrington, Linda Edrington, Leonard Edrington and Jamie Cosey all of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Stephanie Little, Spring Lake, North Carolina; goddaughter, Trinity Bartz, Cheyenne, Wyoming; thirty-seven grandchildren; forty-eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; best-friend Cindy Towelerdy; and her "adopted son, John Umaly who catered to her every need. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and surrounding friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Gill and Carey James; children, Jerry Brazzell, Helen Bridgewater, Rosie Bulter, Henriette Dawson, Minnie Waring, Walter Westbrook, and Evette Cosey; grandsons, Anthony Singleton and Jerron Chapman; siblings, Ira Pearson, Patricia Patrick, Dora Higgins, Jimmie Rucker, Mattie Farbes, Kenneth James, Carey Wallace James, John James, Carol James, and Carl James. Service will be Monday, 1:00 p.m., in The Holy Temple of God in Christ. Interment will follow at a later date.
