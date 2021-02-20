...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...2 PM MST Sunday until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&