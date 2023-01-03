...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1941-2022 James Albert Cotton, 81, of Cheyenne died December 30. He was born on June 24, 1941 in Newcastle, WY to Clarence and Marjorie Vincent Cotton. No services are scheduled at this time. To view his obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
