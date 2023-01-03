James Albert Cotton

 

1941-2022 James Albert Cotton, 81, of Cheyenne died December 30. He was born on June 24, 1941 in Newcastle, WY to Clarence and Marjorie Vincent Cotton. No services are scheduled at this time. To view his obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

