Harrison "Harry" Coutant

 

1940-2021 Harrison "Harry" Coutant, 81, of Spokane, WA died November 8. He was surround by family. Harrison became a Signal Maintainer for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 37 years of service in Cheyenne. Harrison was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

