...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Foothills including Interstate
80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and Central Laramie County
including Interstate 25 around Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Harrison Coutant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1940-2021 Harrison "Harry" Coutant, 81, of Spokane, WA died November 8. He was surround by family. Harrison became a Signal Maintainer for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired after 37 years of service in Cheyenne. Harrison was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
