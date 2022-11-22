Steve W. Cowell 1947-2022 Steve W. Cowell, 75, of Cheyenne passed away November 11, 2022. He was born April 14, 1947 in Havre, Montana to Glen and Ethel Cowell. He met Sharon, his wife of 51 years, in Anaconda, Montana, They were married on August 23, 1971. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and uncle. He was a butcher and retired after 40 years in the industry. He enjoyed watching football, basketball and going to Colorado Rockies baseball games. He loved making meals for his family and neighbors and was considered quite the grill-master. He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Cheyenne; three daughters, Stephanie (Doug) Himmelberg of Ft. Collins, CO, Heather (Mark) Wilson of Cheyenne, and Dana (Ron) Carvalho of Wellington, CO; four grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Brooklyn, Delaney, TJ and Eric; brother Jeff (Laura) Cowell of Big Timber, MT and sister Ann (Richard) Kuntz of Harlem, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Cowell. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 3:00 on November 28, 2022 at Schrader Funeral Home. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
