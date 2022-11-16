...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create very low visibilities. Hikers, hunters and
snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1947-2022 Steve W. Cowell, 75, of Cheyenne died November 11. He was born April 14, 1947 in Havre, Montana. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at 3:00 on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
