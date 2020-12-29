Brian Jeffrey Cox 1960-2020 On Friday December 11, 2020, Brian Cox, loving Husband, Father and Grandpa passed away at the age of 60 with his wife and children at his side. Brian was born on January 25, 1960, Cheyenne, Wyoming, biologically to Beverly Brater (NY) and was adopted by Dr. Abram Murdock Cox (Jackson, MS) and Margret Winslow (Ross) Cox (Belfast, Ireland). Brian was preceded in death by his Father Abram and Mother Margret. He is survived by his Wife of 42 years Julianne "Juli" (Fennell) Cox, Mother Beverly (Brater) Bielen (CA) son Ross Cox (CA), daughter Sarah (Zach) Hammons of Cheyenne, Grandchildren Kaelin, Jakub, Jacinda, Jonaven, Nolan, and Isabella, sister Jennifer Merrill of Cheyenne and her children Todd(Brenda) Norman of Cheyenne, Trevor(Kelley)Norman Henderson, NV, Trent(Amanda)Norman Las Vegas, NV, and Lindsey Norman of Cheyenne, sister Barbra Ross of Cheyenne and her son Michael Burkey of South Jordan, UT. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
- COVID-19 recoveries far outpace new cases in Wyoming
- Active COVID-19 cases rise in Laramie County, statewide
- Cheyenne VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Lawmakers weighing options for 2021 general session
- Police blotter 12-23-20
- "He did not journey alone:" Unaccompanied vet's funeral draws over 100 residents
- The 20 Best Local Cultural Moments of 2020
- Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Laramie County down from recent peaks
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.