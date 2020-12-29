Brian Jeffrey Cox

 

Brian Jeffrey Cox 1960-2020 On Friday December 11, 2020, Brian Cox, loving Husband, Father and Grandpa passed away at the age of 60 with his wife and children at his side. Brian was born on January 25, 1960, Cheyenne, Wyoming, biologically to Beverly Brater (NY) and was adopted by Dr. Abram Murdock Cox (Jackson, MS) and Margret Winslow (Ross) Cox (Belfast, Ireland). Brian was preceded in death by his Father Abram and Mother Margret. He is survived by his Wife of 42 years Julianne "Juli" (Fennell) Cox, Mother Beverly (Brater) Bielen (CA) son Ross Cox (CA), daughter Sarah (Zach) Hammons of Cheyenne, Grandchildren Kaelin, Jakub, Jacinda, Jonaven, Nolan, and Isabella, sister Jennifer Merrill of Cheyenne and her children Todd(Brenda) Norman of Cheyenne, Trevor(Kelley)Norman Henderson, NV, Trent(Amanda)Norman Las Vegas, NV, and Lindsey Norman of Cheyenne, sister Barbra Ross of Cheyenne and her son Michael Burkey of South Jordan, UT. Please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus